LNG exports set to add $1.4 trillion to US GDP through 2040, S&P Global Energy study says

Liquefied natural gas is poised to become the United States’ second-largest net export industry within five years, adding nearly $1.4 trillion to its gross domestic product through 2040, according to an S&P Global Energy study.

In 2025, the country became the first to export more than 100 million metric tons of LNG in one year, as new plants helped production.

* The S&P study forecast total investments across the U.S. LNG supply chain to exceed $1 trillion through 2040, with a funding surge after the lifting of last year’s export “pause.”

* It estimated LNG export to generate $2.9 trillion in revenue, $206 billion of taxes and nearly $630 billion in labor income.

* It projected a 1.6% rise in domestic average household gas costs between 2026 and 2031.

* The export surge is set to double feedgas demand to 36 billion cubic feet per day by 2031, the report said.

* U.S. LNG can account for a third of the global market in five years, it added.

* Prices in Europe and Asia could jump by 50% if the new U.S. export capacity is not realized, the study predicted.

* It added that U.S. LNG exports could help stabilize domestic markets during peak demand, while infrastructure constraints remain the main driver of regional price volatility.

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)