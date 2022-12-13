New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 13
|Welders Helper
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Dec. 13
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Dec. 13
|Junior Water Hub / Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Dec. 12
|Field Operator
|Enercapita Energy Ltd.
|Worsley
|Dec. 12
|Contract Claims Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Dec. 8
|SENIOR TECHNICAL SPECIALIST – FRACTURING – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Dec. 7
|Coordinator, HSE
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Dec. 7
|Shop Labourer & Welder/Pipefitter Helper
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 7
|Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 6
|Plant Operator / Power Engineer (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 6
|Study Engineering Lead
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
