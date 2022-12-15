BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – Duvernay formation – Some of the best wells in October that were NOT included in Paramount’s Duvernay disposition to Crescent Point

Following up on the recent Duvernay transaction between Crescent Point and Paramount, we thought it would be worthwhile to take a look at the top Duvernay wells based on production in the public domain for the month of October.  To better understand these wells, we’ve broken them down into the Top 15 Duvernay liquids wells (oil + condensate) and the Top 15 Duvernay natural gas wells.

TOP 15 DUVERNAY OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS

TOP 15 DUVERNAY NATURAL GAS WELLS

Some interesting wells to note in here:

  • Paramount Resources had 3 of the top 10 Duvernay oil wells in the month. What’s particularly noteworthy is that these three wells all came from the northeast block of land held by Paramount that was NOT part of the disposition to Crescent Point. Paramount refers to this area as Kaybob North in their presentation. It will be interesting to see the follow up wells here as Paramount did recently license 2 more Duvernay wells nearby.
  • Two other companies have the majority of the remaining best Duvernay oil wells. Those companies are Vesta Energy and Artis Exploration, both private companies.
  • On the Duvernay natural gas side, the top wells are dominated by Whitecap Resources and PetroChina, and all come from the Kaybob South area. Of note for Whitecap is that these wells were acquired in the XTO acquisition back in the summer. This acquisition seems to have provided Whitecap with additional high impact drilling acreage, as the company also had one of the best Montney liquids wells from our overall October top wells update, with that well also coming from the XTO acquisition.

TOP 15 DUVERNAY OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – OCTOBER PRODUCTION

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Paramount Resources Ltd. 100091006418W500 Kaybob Duvernay Fm 20,373.0 679.0 908.0 2022-07-23 60,337.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. 102043503025W400 Twining Duvernay Fm 18,320.0 611.0 285.0 2022-09-16 22,094.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. 102013403025W400 Twining Duvernay Fm 17,795.0 593.0 312.0 2022-09-15 22,170.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. 100131106418W500 Kaybob Duvernay Fm 17,733.0 591.0 739.0 2022-07-22 40,615.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 100052904126W400 Lacombe Duvernay Fm 14,648.0 488.0 334.0 2022-07-30 44,112.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. 100013403025W400 Twining Duvernay Fm 14,515.0 484.0 314.0 2022-09-18 16,047.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 100062904126W400 Lacombe Duvernay Fm 13,700.0 457.0 321.0 2022-07-30 44,624.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. 100073303125W400 Twining Duvernay Fm 12,548.0 418.0 381.0 2022-08-11 47,225.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 102163603828W400 Cygnet Duvernay Fm 12,209.0 407.0 389.0 2022-05-04 740.0 51,986.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. 100101506418W500 Kaybob Duvernay Fm 12,031.0 401.0 460.0 2022-07-26 732.0 50,192.0
Hitic Energy Ltd. 100162506922W502 Sturgeon Lake South Duvernay Fm 11,848.0 395.0 107.0 2022-09-01 594.0 20,784.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 102052904126W400 Lacombe Duvernay Fm 11,512.0 384.0 253.0 2022-07-30 38,955.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 103082503828W402 Cygnet Duvernay Fm 11,283.0 376.0 371.0 2022-09-08 17,241.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 100163603828W400 Cygnet Duvernay Fm 11,166.0 372.0 383.0 2022-05-04 740.0 56,364.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. 102082503828W400 Cygnet Duvernay Fm 10,954.0 365.0 370.0 2022-09-08 16,067.0

 

TOP 15 DUVERNAY NATURAL GAS WELLS – OCTOBER PRODUCTION

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 100100406321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 379,288.0 12,643.0 0.0 2022-08-20 744.0 787,121.0
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 100050906321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 238,482.0 7,949.0 0.0 2022-08-19 744.0 645,909.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100012006019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 237,041.0 7,901.0 0.0 2022-01-01 744.0 1,513,212.0
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 100060906321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 215,217.0 7,174.0 0.0 2022-08-19 744.0 664,128.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100042006019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 214,306.0 7,144.0 0.0 2022-01-01 744.0 1,496,632.0
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 100110906321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 197,938.0 6,598.0 0.0 2022-08-20 744.0 585,235.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 103022006019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 194,600.0 6,487.0 0.0 2022-01-01 673.0 1,561,529.0
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 103100906321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 190,815.0 6,360.0 0.0 2022-08-23 744.0 511,361.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 102032006019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 178,207.0 5,940.0 0.0 2022-01-01 744.0 1,358,976.0
PetroChina Canada Ltd. 102100806321W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 167,804.0 5,593.0 0.0 2022-08-23 744.0 506,986.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 104011906019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 165,367.0 5,512.0 0.0 2021-11-01 697.0 1,653,584.0
Chevron Canada Limited 100041406221W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 153,434.0 5,114.0 0.0 2022-04-13 744.0 791,642.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100032006019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 153,282.0 5,109.0 0.0 2022-01-01 673.0 1,686,808.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 102023106019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 153,205.0 5,107.0 0.0 2022-05-01 744.0 728,718.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100021906019W500 Kaybob South Duvernay Fm 149,832.0 4,994.0 0.0 2021-11-01 697.0 1,697,699.0