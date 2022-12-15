TOP WELL REPORT – Duvernay formation – Some of the best wells in October that were NOT included in Paramount’s Duvernay disposition to Crescent Point

Following up on the recent Duvernay transaction between Crescent Point and Paramount, we thought it would be worthwhile to take a look at the top Duvernay wells based on production in the public domain for the month of October. To better understand these wells, we’ve broken them down into the Top 15 Duvernay liquids wells (oil + condensate) and the Top 15 Duvernay natural gas wells.

You can click on the links below to view them all on one Petro Ninja map, or you can click on the UWIs below to view each well individually.

TOP 15 DUVERNAY OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS

TOP 15 DUVERNAY NATURAL GAS WELLS

Some interesting wells to note in here:

Paramount Resources had 3 of the top 10 Duvernay oil wells in the month. What’s particularly noteworthy is that these three wells all came from the northeast block of land held by Paramount that was NOT part of the disposition to Crescent Point. Paramount refers to this area as Kaybob North in their presentation. It will be interesting to see the follow up wells here as Paramount did recently license 2 more Duvernay wells nearby.

Paramount refers to this area as Kaybob North in their presentation. It will be interesting to see the follow up wells here as Paramount did recently license 2 more Duvernay wells nearby. Two other companies have the majority of the remaining best Duvernay oil wells. Those companies are Vesta Energy and Artis Exploration, both private companies.

On the Duvernay natural gas side, the top wells are dominated by Whitecap Resources and PetroChina, and all come from the Kaybob South area. Of note for Whitecap is that these wells were acquired in the XTO acquisition back in the summer. This acquisition seems to have provided Whitecap with additional high impact drilling acreage, as the company also had one of the best Montney liquids wells from our overall October top wells update, with that well also coming from the XTO acquisition.

TOP 15 DUVERNAY OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – OCTOBER PRODUCTION

TOP 15 DUVERNAY NATURAL GAS WELLS – OCTOBER PRODUCTION