TOP WELL REPORT – October – See the well with a 4.3 km long lateral that has produced over 340,000 barrels of oil in less than a year

The October data is out for the best oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of October is below. You can also click on the links below to view the top 15 wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL AND CONDENSATE WELLS

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS

Of note this month:

The most interesting well of the month award goes to Aspenleaf. This well was put on production in December 2021 and has already produced an astonishing 340,904 barrels of oil, while producing at a rate of 913 bbl/d in October. This well offsets Leduc #1 and also comes from the Nisku formation. Perhaps most stunning of all, this well has a lateral length of 4.3 km, making it one of the longest wells out there. Perhaps Neil Watson may have to expand on this well in the Well of the Week one day.

ARC Resources had 7 of the top 15 liquids wells, with all of the wells coming from the Karr/Kakwa condensate-rich Montney acreage that it acquired from Seven Generations. These wells all came on production in June and continue to produce at very high rates.

Baytex Energy had 3 of the top 15 oil wells, as their Clearwater wells at Peavine continue to provide some of the highest rates in the play.

Whitecap Resources was a new company in the top 15 this month with a strong Montney well from the condensate-rich Kakwa area. The well averaged 958 bbl/d of condensate in October. Interestingly this well was part of the XTO acquisition that Whitecap completed last summer. The well actually came on production in February of 2020, and has recently seen production dramatically increase, which may be the impact of a workover or something similar resulting in some flush production. Whitecap looks eager to follow up on the success of this well as they have recently licensed 4 wells off of the same pad.

Longshore Resources cracked the top 15 again this month with another Charlie Lake oil well. This one comes from a different part of the play, far south of where its strong well from September was located. October’s well comes from Valhalla which is about three townships south of Bilawchuk where September’s top 15 well was located. See the different locations of September’s well and October’s well here.

Ovintiv continued its domination of the top natural gas wells, with 14 of the top 15 natural gas wells in the month of October. The wells are all located at Sunrise in NE BC. 2 of these wells have already produced over 5 BCF each since coming onstream in May 2022. Ovintiv also popped up on the top liquids wells list with two wells from Tower Lake that had very high condensate rates.

