Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. releases 2022 sustainability report

“We are pleased with the continued evolution of our ESG program in the last two years” said Brian Schmidt (Aakaikkitstaki), Tamarack’s President and CEO. “This report highlights how Tamarack continues to be a leader in responsible development with a focus on the environment, while simultaneously strengthening Indigenous and stakeholder relationships. We have further demonstrated our commitment to accountability and transparency through the utilization of sustainability linked debt. We remain committed to ensuring long-term sustainability while driving positive results for shareholders, our communities and the environment.”

Highlights of Tamarack’s 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Significant progress towards the Company’s clear, measurable goals and targets, including achievement of more than 50% of goals to date – on time or ahead of schedule;

Demonstrated commitment to accountability and transparency through the conversion of debt to sustainability linked loans and instruments, as well as third-party assurance of key ESG metrics;

Achieved original emissions and methane intensity reduction goals of 25% and 60%, respectively, over the 2017 baseline and set new ambitious reductions goals;

Continued partnership with Indigenous stakeholders including two new partnership agreements with the Peavine Metis settlement to provide community support as part of a Clearwater development program;

development program; Minimized fresh water use through continued utilization of non-fresh water in completion and enhanced oil recovery activities with non-fresh water innovations in the Viking, Clearwater and Eyehill Sparky assets;

and Eyehill Sparky assets; Increased investment in abandonment, remediation and reclamation activities through Tamarack funded expenditures equivalent to 5.7% of inactive liabilities or approximately 130% of the voluntary regulatory program spend, with additional funds deployed through the SRP program, exceeding our goal for 2021 and prompting a goal reset of greater that 150% for 2022; and

Furthered diversity in the workforce, with increased ethnic (9.6%) and Indigenous (4.4%) representation in the Company’s contractor and employee base with an increase in gender diversity at the professional, executive and board level.

We acknowledge the two tragic contractor fatalities that occurred on November 12, 2022. The Tamarack family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends our deepest sympathies to the families of these individuals. Tamarack is taking this event very seriously and conducting a full investigation to identify all causes and further preventative measures to implement in our safety program.

Tamarack’s 2022 Sustainability Report covers performance metrics for the 2019 to 2021 calendar years and aligns with guidance set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) with consideration for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

The full Report can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.