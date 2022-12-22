i3 Energy PLC – January 2023 dividend declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Monthly Dividend
i3 announces its monthly dividend totalling £2.040 million and confirms the following:
Dividend: 0.171 pence/share
Ex-Dividend Date: 5 Jan 2023
Record Date: 6 Jan 2023
Payment date: 27 Jan 2023
Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 22 Dec 2022.