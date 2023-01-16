8am Solutions: Wake up to better vendor management

A new player has entered the vendor management space eyeing a return to quality service and affordable rates.

8am Solutions, a Calgary based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, opened its doors in June 2022 and ran a product launch event last November gearing up for a busy 2023. The company is privately owned with its core leadership group amassing over 23 years of experience in the vendor management space.

The 8am vision is “provide a sustainable, scalable vendor management software solution that provides real value for hiring clients and vendors at an affordable rate”. There are three core components to their vision that will allow the 8am team to deliver on it.

Flexible, robust technology : 8am uses an agile framework for development which is run on Microsoft Azure. Their proprietary code integrates cutting edge technology and machine learning into the core company processes, allowing them to reduce overhead and maintain a highly flexible structure.

Fit for purpose solution : When you are speaking with an 8am team member you are speaking with an owner. They believe in creating partnerships with their clients and working together to identify and implement the solution that is right for each client. Gone are the days of a one-size fits all solution. Risk tolerance is different for each organization. The 8am platform allows clients to identify their specific risks and needs and implement practices within the tool that address the client’s challenges.

Value to vendors : Vendors are generally overlooked in most vendor management platforms. 8am has built their tool with proper design standards aimed at minimizing the actions vendors need to take, leveraging machine learning and ultimately reducing the time and effort vendors take to complete data entry. Going a step further, competitors in the marketplace often rely on one person at a vendor company to enter all the data and complete tasks on behalf of their company even when they are not the right person to do so. 8am is a tool for all users within a vendor’s company which includes the ability to complete daily tasks and forms, such as JHAs, inspections, tailgate meetings and more in real time.

The team at 8am Solutions realizes that risk happens daily at every job site. Every company needs to tackle these risks and those presented by bringing vendors on to site every day. When you join 8am Solutions, you wake up to better vendor management.

For more information, visit www.8amsolutions.com