Tenaz Energy Corp. opens the market

TORONTO – Anthony Marino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tenaz Energy Corp. (“Tenaz” or the “Company”) (TSX: TNZ), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company’s graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.

Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. Tenaz also has an ownership interest in Noordgastransport B.V. which holds one of the largest gas gathering and processing networks in the Dutch North Sea.