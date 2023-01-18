Obsidian Energy announces guidance and reserves release date

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) announces that we expect to release our 2023 capital budget and associated guidance after North American markets close on Monday, January 30, 2023. At the same time, we will be providing our intentions regarding continued debt repayment and shareholder return of capital, as well as the results of our independent reserves evaluation for the year ended December 31, 2022, prepared by GLJ Ltd.
the matters discussed that could affect Obsidian Energy, or its operations or financial results in Obsidian Energy’s Annual Information Form (see “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” therein) for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), EDGAR website (www.sec.gov) or Obsidian Energy’s website.
Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American exchange in the United States under the symbol “OBE”.
