TOP WELL REPORT – Charlie Lake formation – Does this light oil play have the lowest break-even price in North America?

We continue to notice impressive Charlie Lake oil wells popping up on our overall TOP WELL REPORTS, and thought it would be a good idea to see which companies had the highest oil rates in the play for the month of November. While we decided to only analyze the oil rates, it should be noted that these wells do sometimes come with a significant amount of natural gas as well, so looking at them on a combined BOE/d analysis may give slightly different results.

Interestingly, Tamarack Valley calls this play the “lowest breakeven play in North America” in their corporate presentation (pg.11), citing data from Peters & Co.

You can click on the link below to view them all on one Petro Ninja map, or you can click on the UWIs below to view each well individually.

TOP 15 CHARLIE LAKE OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

Some interesting wells to note in here:

Kelt Exploration had 4 of the top 15 Charlie Lake oil wells, including the top 2 which made it into the overall top 15 oil wells for the month. The top two wells had oil rates of 953 bbl/d and 862 bbl/d in the month of November.

Tamarack Valley had 5 of the top 15 Charlie Lake oil wells, as the company continues to drill impressive oil wells into the play, following up on the successes of Anegada, which Tamarack acquired back in April of 2021.

Longshore Resources (private) had 4 of the top 15 wells.

Tourmaline had 1 well make the Top 15 which has been a solid producer since being put on production in March of 2022, having cumulatively produced almost 200,000 barrels of oil to date.

Whitecap Resources had 1 well from Valhalla make the list. That well was put on production in April 2022 and is over 130,000 barrels of oil cumulatively produced.

TOP 15 CHARLIE LAKE OIL WELLS – NOVEMBER VOLUMES