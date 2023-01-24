ROK Resources Inc. confirms closing of strategic Southeast Saskatchewan asset acquisition, credit facility and provides first-half 2023 guidance

ROK is engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Southeast Saskatchewan and the Kaybob area of Alberta. Its head office is located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

Boe Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe“) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Reserve Disclosure

All reserves information in this press release was prepared by an independent reserve evaluator, effective September 1, 2022 and October 1, 2022, using the reserve evaluators September 1, 2022 and October 1, 2022 forecast prices and costs in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook“). All reserve references in this press release are “Company gross reserves”. Company gross reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company and before the consideration of the Company’s royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Assets and ROK’s crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling locations with respect to the Assets in two categories: (i) booked locations; and (ii) un-booked locations. Booked locations were assigned by a 3rd party qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 and the COGEH effective September 1, 2022, and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Un-booked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Un-booked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the total 100 drilling locations identified herein, 81 are proved plus probable locations and 19 are un-booked locations. Un-booked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production, and reserves information assuming completion of the Acquisition. Assuming completion of the Acquisition, there is no certainty that the Company will drill all un-booked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources, or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the un-booked drilling locations have been de-risked by the drilling of existing wells by the vendor in relative close proximity to such un-booked drilling locations, other un-booked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, “Operating Netback”, “Net Debt”, “Net Operating Income”, “Funds from Operations”, and “Enterprise Value” do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits, nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

“Operating Netback” equals petroleum sales (before realized hedging gains or losses on derivative instruments) less royalties and operating costs calculated on a boe basis. The Company uses certain industry benchmarks, such as Operating field netback, to analyze financial and operating performance. This metric can also be calculated on a per boe basis. The Company considers Operating Field Netback an important measure to evaluate operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

“Net asset value per share” is determined by subtracting net debt and asset retirement obligations (if not otherwise deducted) at the applicable date from the total proved plus probable before tax net present value of future net revenue discounted at 10% as provided in the McDaniel Reserves Report, divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding at the applicable date.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare our operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

“Net Debt” equals as outstanding long-term debt and net working capital. The Company uses this metric to analyze the level of debt in the Company including the impact of working capital.

“Net Operating Income” is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalties, net operating expenses and transportation expenses. Net operating income multiple is calculated as purchase price of the acquisition divided by the annual net operating income related to the acquisition. The Company uses this metric as an indication of the cost of the acquisition in relation to the net operating income from the acquired business.

“Funds from Operations” is calculated by taking the sum of oil, gas, natural gas liquids revenue and the realized gain (loss) of hedges, then deducting operating expenses and royalties.

“Enterprise Value” is calculated using (i) the product of (x) the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company multiplied by (y) the per share closing price of the Common Shares or the Issue Price, plus (ii) the amount of the Company’s debt, less (iii) the amount of cash and cash equivalents of the Company.

“Reserve Life Index” is calculated by dividing the TPP reserves by the product of the estimated current production and 365 days in a year.

Abbreviations

BA Bankers’ Acceptance bbl barrels of oil bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boepd barrels oil equivalent per day NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans as a result of the Acquisition and estimated future operating results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.