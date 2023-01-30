Enbridge provides notice of Series 19 preferred shares conversion right and announces reset dividend rates

The foregoing conversion right is subject to the conditions that: (i) if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, then all remaining Series 19 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 20 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 1, 2023; and (ii) alternatively, if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 20 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, no Series 19 Shares will be converted into Series 20 Shares. There are currently 20,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding.

With respect to any Series 19 Shares that remain outstanding after March 1, 2023, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series 19 Shares for the five-year period commencing on March 1, 2023 to, but excluding, March 1, 2028 will be 6.212 percent, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 3.042 percent determined as of today plus 3.17 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 19 Shares.

With respect to any Series 20 Shares that may be issued on March 1, 2023, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The dividend rate applicable to the Series 20 Shares for the three-month floating rate period commencing on March 1, 2023 to, but excluding, June 1, 2023 will be 1.92066 percent, based on the annual rate on three month Government of Canada treasury bills for the most recent treasury bills auction of 4.45 percent plus 3.17 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 20 Shares (the Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

Beneficial holders of Series 19 Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion during the conversion period, which runs from January 30, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on February 14, 2023, should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other intermediary for more information. It is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other intermediary time to complete the necessary steps. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.