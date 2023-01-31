Fee Simple Title Offering: Countess of Sutherland Estate

The estate of the Countess of Sutherland, Ms. Elizabeth Millicent Janson (nee Sutherland) (the “Estate”) has retained WCSB Divestitures, a division of Earth Horse Energy Advisors, to assist the Estate with the sale of its fee simple title land (the “Property”) located in the Innisfail area of Alberta (the “Fee Simple Title Offering”).

Fee Simple Title Offering Overview

The Estate holds all mines and minerals fee simple title in an aggregate of 1.75 sections (1,120 acres) of land in the general Innisfail area of central Alberta as outlined below.

NW 25 Township 35, Range 1 W5

NE 26 Township 35, Range 1 W5

SE 26 Township 35, Range 1 W5

N 35 Township 35, Range 1 W5

S 36 Township 35, Range 1 W5

There are no producing wells on the Property, and it directly offsets the Leduc Innisfail D3 pool to the southwest.

The Property has been evaluated by Gryphon Geo & Energy Advisors and it has been determined that there is potential in the Duvernay, Pekisko, Ellerslie, Viking and Basal Belly River formations. The Property is in the vicinity of other prospective formations including the Mannville Group, Edmonton and Paskapoo.

There is open Crown land offsetting the Property which could prove beneficial to the development of the Property.

The Property is on the southern portion of the East Duvernay Shale Formation which is largely being exploited by Vesta Energy Corp. and Artis Exploration Ltd.

The Bid Deadline for the Fee Simple Title Offering is March 1, 2023, at 4:00 PM MST.

For more information visit WCSB Divestitures’ website at www.wcsbdivestitures.com or contact

Ryan Ferguson Young, President of WCSB Divestitures & Earth Horse Energy Advisors at Ryan.FY@wcsbdivestitures.com or (403) 615-2975.