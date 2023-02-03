BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 246

Drilling rig in winter with pump jacks in background.

Canada averaged 246 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 54% are drilling for oil, 7% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, 2% in Manitoba, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

