TOP WELL REPORT – December volumes – Ovintiv has all 15 top natural gas wells while top liquids wells come from Montney, Clearwater and Charlie Lake producers

The December data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. In a truly impressive feat, Ovintiv has claimed all of the top 15 natural gas wells for a 2nd consecutive month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of December is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

Strathcona Resources had 3 wells from the same pad that were some of the top liquids wells in the month, coming from the Montney at Kakwa. Those 3 had average condensate rates for the month of 966-1,287 bbl/d, and all three also came with natural gas rates above 5 mmcf/d. These wells came on production in November. Big wells!

ARC Resources had 4 top wells also coming from the Montney at Kakwa/Karr. These wells also had big condensate rates, ranging from 819-1,217 bbl/d, and came with decent gas rates as well.

Two interesting Charlie Lake wells in December made the list, which has been the case for the last number of months as we highlighted here. Kelt Exploration had a well at Valhalla produce 883 bbl/d of oil in the month, while Tamarack Valley had a big well at Wembley that produced at an average daily rate of 1,070 bbl/d of oil.

Baytex had 4 Clearwater oil wells make the overall top 15 list in December, all coming from Peavine. These wells had rates ranging between 793-972 bbl/d of oil. To see the best Clearwater wells only in December, see here.

Halo Exploration had an interesting well from the Mckinley field. It was a Montney well that produced 870 bbl/d of condensate plus associated gas.

Ovintiv dominated the top natural gas wells in December, having all 15 of the highest producing wells for the second month in a row. These are all northeast BC Montney wells. The Swanlake wells in particular came with decent liquids yields, and one of those wells even made both lists based on condensate production of 834 bbl/d and natural gas production of 26.7 mmcf/d!

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – DECEMBER PRODUCTION

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – DECEMBER PRODUCTION