BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – December volumes – Ovintiv has all 15 top natural gas wells while top liquids wells come from Montney, Clearwater and Charlie Lake producers

The December data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. In a truly impressive feat, Ovintiv has claimed all of the top 15 natural gas wells for a 2nd consecutive month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of December is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

  • Strathcona Resources had 3 wells from the same pad that were some of the top liquids wells in the month, coming from the Montney at Kakwa. Those 3 had average condensate rates for the month of 966-1,287 bbl/d, and all three also came with natural gas rates above 5 mmcf/d. These wells came on production in November. Big wells!
  • ARC Resources had 4 top wells also coming from the Montney at Kakwa/Karr. These wells also had big condensate rates, ranging from 819-1,217 bbl/d, and came with decent gas rates as well.
  • Two interesting Charlie Lake wells in December made the list, which has been the case for the last number of months as we highlighted here. Kelt Exploration had a well at Valhalla produce 883 bbl/d of oil in the month, while Tamarack Valley had a big well at Wembley that produced at an average daily rate of 1,070 bbl/d of oil.
  • Baytex had 4 Clearwater oil wells make the overall top 15 list in December, all coming from Peavine. These wells had rates ranging between 793-972 bbl/d of oil. To see the best Clearwater wells only in December, see here.
  • Halo Exploration had an interesting well from the Mckinley field. It was a Montney well that produced 870 bbl/d of condensate plus associated gas.
  • Ovintiv dominated the top natural gas wells in December, having all 15 of the highest producing wells for the second month in a row. These are all northeast BC Montney wells. The Swanlake wells in particular came with decent liquids yields, and one of those wells even made both lists based on condensate production of 834 bbl/d and natural gas production of 26.7 mmcf/d!

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – DECEMBER PRODUCTION

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Strathcona Resources Ltd. 100041206204W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 38,599.0 1,287.0 5,727.0 2022-11-19 744.0 52,294.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 103142606304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 36,505.0 1,217.0 4,528.0 2022-09-22 84,418.0
Strathcona Resources Ltd. 103041206204W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 35,206.0 1,174.0 6,724.0 2022-11-16 744.0 47,013.0
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. 100012407209W600 Wembley Charlie Lake Fm 32,103.0 1,070.0 1,504.0 2022-11-21 35,803.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 104142707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 29,165.0 972.0 12.0 2022-11-19 35,654.0
Strathcona Resources Ltd. 102041206204W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 28,987.0 966.0 5,240.0 2022-11-18 744.0 35,862.0
Kelt Exploration Ltd. 100022207808W600 Valhalla Charlie Lake Fm 26,479.0 883.0 1,052.0 2022-10-09 711.0 55,458.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 104043506304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 26,258.0 875.0 3,827.0 2022-09-22 77,316.0
Halo Exploration Ltd. 103102006522W500 Mckinley Montney Fm 26,100.0 870.0 2,591.0 2022-11-25 30,951.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103163007815W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 25,906.0 864.0 10.0 2022-10-28 52,318.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 105043506304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 25,355.0 845.0 3,708.0 2022-09-26 73,213.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 25,032.0 834.0 26,686.0 2022-11-01 711.0 35,983.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 100050206505W600 Karr Montney Fm 24,560.0 819.0 2,363.0 2022-06-14 119,767.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103093007815W502 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 24,304.0 810.0 10.0 2022-10-06 69,447.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103112707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 23,777.0 793.0 10.0 2022-10-07 72,413.0

 

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – DECEMBER PRODUCTION

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 959,448.0 31,982.0 0.0 2022-08-01 740.0 3,625,316.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 948,155.0 31,605.0 0.0 2022-09-01 742.0 3,205,755.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 921,966.0 30,732.0 0.0 2022-08-01 735.0 3,370,140.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100112207917W600 Sunrise Montney 832,009.0 27,734.0 129.0 2022-10-01 742.0 2,050,056.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 814,331.0 27,144.0 792.0 2022-11-01 716.0 1,270,524.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 806,413.0 26,880.0 0.0 2022-08-01 744.0 3,277,472.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 802,525.0 26,751.0 449.0 2022-11-01 696.0 1,425,848.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 800,579.0 26,686.0 834.0 2022-11-01 711.0 1,213,936.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100082707817W600 Sunrise Montney 782,244.0 26,075.0 0.0 2022-07-01 744.0 4,167,058.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 781,340.0 26,045.0 0.0 2022-07-01 742.0 4,143,630.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100062707916W600 Sunrise Montney 737,652.0 24,588.0 58.0 2022-05-01 744.0 6,619,707.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 680,768.0 22,692.0 0.0 2022-09-01 742.0 2,722,324.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102152807916W600 Sunrise Montney 678,112.0 22,604.0 24.0 2022-05-01 744.0 6,487,634.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 614,454.0 20,482.0 0.0 2022-07-01 742.0 3,384,845.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102042307917W600 Sunrise Montney 598,234.0 19,941.0 42.0 2022-10-01 742.0 1,846,231.0