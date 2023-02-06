U.S. rig count outlook cut by Raymond James on low natural gas prices

Raymond James trims its 2023 U.S. rig count forecast to 750 from 813 on lower natural gas prices; lowers PT of some of the oilfield services companies.

U.S. natural gas futures fell by 40% in January.

Mild winter weather, stronger U.S. production growth and the continued delays in the restart of Freeport LNG have resulted in ‘meaningful implied hike’ to summer-ending U.S. natural gas storage levels, says Raymond James.

“We could see shut-ins later this year as storage approaches full levels,” the brokerage says.

“Not expecting the oil markets to fully offset the weakness in the gas markets,” says Raymond James.