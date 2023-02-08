i3 Energy PLC announces February 2023 dividend declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy PLC (“i3” or the “Company”) (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Monthly Dividend
i3 announces its monthly dividend totalling £2.040 million and confirms the following:
Dividend: 0.171 pence/share
Ex-Dividend Date: 16 Feb 2023
Record Date: 17 Feb 2023
Payment date: 10 Mar 2023
Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 08 Feb 2023.
END
