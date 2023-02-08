XI Technologies: Bakken drilling overview

Each week, XI Technologies scans its unique combination of enhanced industry data to provide trends and insights that have value for professionals doing business in the WCSB. If you’d like to receive our Word to the Wise in your inbox, subscribe here.

Last week, XI Technologies published an overview of the Canadian portion of the Bakken formation, looking at the production, liabilities, and emissions in the area. This week, we’ll look at drilling activity in the area. This follows similar overviews we published for the Montney, Pembina, Blueberry River, Provost, and Southwest Peace River areas.

Most active operators

In the Bakken, Crescent Point Energy Corp is the major player and have been for much of its recent history. Ridgeback Resources Inc and Tundra Oil & Gas Limited represent the other two significant players in the area.

Looking further back in the history of this play, we see much of the same, but with a few other noteworthy findings.

2013-2015 were peak years in the area, with a steady decline since. Crescent Point’s presence has remained consistent throughout.

Trends in wells drilled and well depths over time

Let’s look deeper at information that tells us more about the drills themselves. As total metres drilled decline, the average well depth steadily increases.

The significant majority of wells in the Bakken have an average well depth of 3006 meters.

Click here to view a free and interactive version of these Bakken Drilling Snapshot dashboards above.

To learn more about how XI’s OffsetAnalyst software can help you improve drilling research and performance, contact XI Technologies.