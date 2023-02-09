Entropy Inc. provides operational and corporate update

About Entropy:

Entropy is a privately-owned company, founded by Advantage, applying sophisticated science and engineering to develop commercial CCS projects. Entropy entered a strategic $300 million investment agreement with Brookfield Renewable in 2022 to scale up deployment of Entropy’s CCS technology globally. Entropy’s technology is expected to deliver commercial profitability with an industry-leading cost structure using proprietary modular carbon capture and storage technology. Entropy intends to deploy this technology in the global effort to reduce and eventually eliminate carbon emissions. Further information is available at www.entropyinc.com.

