Well of the Week  – Let’s play connect the dots!

A bit of a more whimsical post since we are likely all focused on the upcoming Family Day weekend.

The New Golden Age of Carbonates involves the exploitation of these complex reservoirs to produce resources alternative to oil and gas. It also is an opportunity for old “no longer prospective” formations to once again take centre stage in the oil and gas industry. We will have to consider a list of Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Wells of the Week to come to grips with a very intriguing play that has been developing over the last few years. All it takes is the ability to connect the dots. Figure 1 provides an opportunity to refresh those skills if required.

Back in December 2021 as part of a series on the Peace River Arch we considered the Wabamun Group and an interesting discovery by Canamax Energy Ltd at Puskwaskau. Canamax has been busy developing this property.

About the same time, Aspenleaf has been drilling some very impressive Wabamun oilwells in the Twining area updip of the Crossfield gas pool.

The following image has a lot more dots and requires a bit of additional knowledge. Can you connect these dots?

There is still a lot of exploration potential in carbonate reservoirs if you know how to connect the dots. Just be careful to not get too creative and bypass wisdom.

Hope you have a great long weekend!

Reference

Halbertsma, H. L. (1994): Devonian Wabamun Group of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin: in Geological Atlas of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, G.D. Mossop and I. Shetsen (comp.), Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and Alberta Research Council, https://ags.aer.ca/reports/chapter-13-devonian-wabamun-group, [12/19/2020].