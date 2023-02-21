BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 20 Technical Recruiter – Entry Level JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company Calgary
Feb. 20 Senior Business Development Manager JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company Calgary
Feb. 20 Technical Recruiter – Entry Level JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company Calgary
Feb. 20 Project Manager Brunel Surrey
Feb. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 17 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 17 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 17 Administrator, Accounting Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 17 Analyst, Accounting Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 17 Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic Strike Group Edson
Feb. 17 Senior Production Foreman Roska DBO Fox Creek
Feb. 17 Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Clear Hills
Feb. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Feb. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Feb. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 16 Frac Sand Field Personnel / Sahara Operator Source Energy Services Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Calgary, Edmonton
Feb. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Brooks
Feb. 16 Site Superintendent Brunel Surrey
Feb. 15 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group Edson
Feb. 15 Supply Chain Consultant TAQA Calgary
Feb. 15 Supply Chain Associate (Temporary) TAQA Calgary
Feb. 15 Lab Technician Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Feb. 14 Senior Production Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary