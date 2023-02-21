New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 20
|Technical Recruiter – Entry Level
|JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Senior Business Development Manager
|JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Technical Recruiter – Entry Level
|JSG Professional Services ULC, a Johnson Service Group Company
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Project Manager
|Brunel
|Surrey
|Feb. 17
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 17
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 17
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 17
|Administrator, Accounting
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Analyst, Accounting
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Feb. 17
|Senior Production Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Feb. 17
|Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Clear Hills
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 16
|Frac Sand Field Personnel / Sahara Operator
|Source Energy Services
|Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Calgary, Edmonton
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Brooks
|Feb. 16
|Site Superintendent
|Brunel
|Surrey
|Feb. 15
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Feb. 15
|Supply Chain Consultant
|TAQA
|Calgary
|Feb. 15
|Supply Chain Associate (Temporary)
|TAQA
|Calgary
|Feb. 15
|Lab Technician
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 14
|Senior Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
