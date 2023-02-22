Corporate Calgary’s only ballroom Stampede breakfasts are back!

The 2023 Calgary Stampede is 19 weeks away. Calgary’s legendary Stampede parties are selling fast!



Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)

(Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ Fairmont Palliser)

2023 Bootleggin’ Breakfasts:

TUESDAY BREAKFAST : Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023.

$139 Individual Ticket

Half Table Package from $850

Table Package from $1800

THURSDAY BREAKFAST : The Ultra VIP Corporate Stampede Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 13, 2023. (75% Sold)

$159 Individual Tickets

Table Packages from $1350

Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors:

Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our July 11th headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (Headliner announced to our private client list)

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:

CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:

TRISTAN HORNCASTLE

CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:

NEON SMOKE

Country Music Alberta Nominee & Country 105 Rising Star Winners:

FOXX WORTHEE

More bands to be announced…

About the Breakfasts:

-Enjoy beverages, VIP breakfast and bus transportation along with VIP entry to our official Stampede tent after parties to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!

-The breakfasts run from 8:00am-1:00pm with the after parties that follow.

-Fairmont Palliser event on July 13th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTIES!

