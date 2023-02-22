Corporate Calgary’s only ballroom Stampede breakfasts are back!

The 2023 Calgary Stampede is 19 weeks away. Calgary’s legendary Stampede parties are selling fast!
Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties
The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!
(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)
(Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ Fairmont Palliser)
2023 Bootleggin’ Breakfasts:
- TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023.
$139 Individual Ticket
Half Table Package from $850
Table Package from $1800
- THURSDAY BREAKFAST: The Ultra VIP Corporate Stampede Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 13, 2023. (75% Sold)
$159 Individual Tickets
Table Packages from $1350
Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors:
Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!
Our July 11th headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (Headliner announced to our private client list)
BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:
CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:
TRISTAN HORNCASTLE
CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:
NEON SMOKE
Country Music Alberta Nominee & Country 105 Rising Star Winners:
FOXX WORTHEE
More bands to be announced…
About the Breakfasts:
-Enjoy beverages, VIP breakfast and bus transportation along with VIP entry to our official Stampede tent after parties to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!
-The breakfasts run from 8:00am-1:00pm with the after parties that follow.
-Fairmont Palliser event on July 13th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.
BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTIES!
