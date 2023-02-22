BOE Report

Corporate Calgary’s only ballroom Stampede breakfasts are back!

The 2023 Calgary Stampede is 19 weeks away. Calgary’s legendary Stampede parties are selling fast!

Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)
(Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ Fairmont Palliser)

2023 Bootleggin’ Breakfasts:

  1. TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023.

$139 Individual Ticket
Half Table Package from $850
Table Package from $1800

  1. THURSDAY BREAKFAST: The Ultra VIP Corporate Stampede Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 13, 2023. (75% Sold)

$159 Individual Tickets
Table Packages from $1350

Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors:
Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our July 11th headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (Headliner announced to our private client list)

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:

CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:

TRISTAN HORNCASTLE

CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:

NEON SMOKE

Country Music Alberta Nominee & Country 105 Rising Star Winners:

FOXX WORTHEE

More bands to be announced…

About the Breakfasts:

-Enjoy beverages, VIP breakfast and bus transportation along with VIP entry to our official Stampede tent after parties to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!
-The breakfasts run from 8:00am-1:00pm with the after parties that follow.
-Fairmont Palliser event on July 13th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTIES!

Contact our office for more information
P: (403) 282-4672
E: info@BootlegginBreakfast.com
www.BootlegginBreakfast.com