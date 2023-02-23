Hammerhead Resources completes business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV to form Hammerhead Energy

“We are pleased to see the completion of this business combination and to support Scott and the Hammerhead team as they continue to execute on their mission of developing their high-quality asset base and delivering substantial production growth and free cash flow, while maintaining focus on critical emissions management and net zero goals,” said Robert Tichio, former Chief Executive Officer and Director of DCRD.
“We are excited to enter the next chapter in the progression of our business. Moving forward, we look to be a clean provider of energy that is sustainably backed by some of the best-returning and long-life assets in North America,” said Scott Sobie, CEO of Hammerhead. “The company now is poised with a structure and a team that we believe will facilitate both shareholder returns and a competitive growth model.”
Hammerhead has an extensive undeveloped inventory of over 1,500 gross well locations targeting the Upper and Lower Montney within its core development areas of Gold Creek, South Karr, and North Karr. The Montney has ranked among the most attractive plays in North America with respect to well returns and capital efficiency. In January 2023, Hammerhead set a monthly production record for Hammerhead of 40,308 boe/d. Hammerhead plans to run a continuous two-rig program through 2023 to drill approximately 40 wells primarily within its North and South Karr assets. Hammerhead expects to provide annual guidance for 2023 when it releases its 2022 year-end results, which is expected to occur on March 23, 2023.
Hammerhead’s Board of Directors is comprised of eight members, four of whom are “independent directors” under the applicable rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, NASDAQ and Canadian securities laws. The Board of Directors is led by Chairman, Robert Tichio.
Advisors
CIBC Capital Markets and Peters & Co. Limited acted as financial and capital markets advisors to Hammerhead Resources. National Bank Financial Inc. and ATB Financial acted as strategic advisors to Hammerhead Resources. Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP (CA) and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (U.S.) acted as counsel to Hammerhead Resources. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as counsel to the Special Committee of the Hammerhead Resources board of directors. Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. (U.S.), Walkers (Cayman Islands) and Bennett Jones LLP (CA) acted as counsel to DCRD, and Maples Group acted as counsel to the Special Committee of DCRD’s board of directors.
About Hammerhead
Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. The company was formed in 2009 and has over 85 employees as of February 23, 2023.