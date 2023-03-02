Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. declares monthly dividend for March 31, 2023

Calgary, Alberta – Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (“Pine Cliff” or the “Company”) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01083 per common share to be paid March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

