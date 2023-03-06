Energy industry meets at CERAWeek with focus on long-term security

Top energy executives and officials from around the world descend on Houston on March 6-10, just as the political fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments.

Oil company chiefs and ministers at the annual CERAWeek conference will make their case for investment in all forms of energy – fossil fuels and renewables – to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future.

Key speakers include U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. climate czar John Kerry, and chief executives from Big Oil Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies.