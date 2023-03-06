International Petroleum Corporation announces completion of acquisition in Suffield area

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of oil and gas assets in the Suffield area, southern Alberta on the terms as previously announced on February 6, 2023.
Mike Nicholson, IPC’s Chief Executive Officer, comments: “We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of almost 16 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of proved plus probable (2P) reserves adjacent to our existing Suffield area assets in Alberta. We forecast average net daily production from these assets of approximately 4,000 boe for 2023, with recent net daily production rates in excess of 5,000 boe. The 2023 Ellerslie drilling program continues both on these acquired lands and on IPC’s existing Suffield area assets. With strong operational performance across all of our areas of operations, IPC expects to be above the high end of our average daily production guidance for the first quarter of 2023.“
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol “IPCO”.
The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on March 6, 2023.