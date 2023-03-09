Oil steadies as French strike and weaker dollar balance recession fears

Oil steadied on Thursday after a two-day decline as strike-disrupted fuel supply in France, a drop in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker dollar offset fears over the economic impact of rising interest rates.

TotalEnergies was unable to make deliveries from its French refineries on Thursday because of continued strike action a day after data showing an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week.

The halt in deliveries from those refineries and slight weakness in the dollar might attract some short-covering, Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters, adding that any gains are likely to be capped by the prospect of higher interest rates.