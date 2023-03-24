Week in Review – New well licences, Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list, as well as new well licences for the last 7 days.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

Top 5 Gainers Top 5 Fallers Company Symbol This week Company Symbol This Week Crescent Point CPG.TO 10.9% Birchcliff BIR.TO -2.4% Spartan Delta SDE.TO 9.5% Crew CR.TO -2.3% InPlay Oil IPO.TO 8.8% Kelt Exploration KEL.TO -1.1% Bonterra BNE.TO 8.5% Kiwetinokh KEC.TO -0.4% Cardinal CJ.TO 7.3% Ovintiv OVV.TO -0.1%

NEW WELL LICENCES THIS WEEK (last 7 days)

Click here to see all of this week’s new well licences on a map.

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

