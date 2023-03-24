Week in Review – New well licences, Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list, as well as new well licences for the last 7 days.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Symbol
|This week
|Company
|Symbol
|This Week
|Crescent Point
|CPG.TO
|10.9%
|Birchcliff
|BIR.TO
|-2.4%
|Spartan Delta
|SDE.TO
|9.5%
|Crew
|CR.TO
|-2.3%
|InPlay Oil
|IPO.TO
|8.8%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|-1.1%
|Bonterra
|BNE.TO
|8.5%
|Kiwetinokh
|KEC.TO
|-0.4%
|Cardinal
|CJ.TO
|7.3%
|Ovintiv
|OVV.TO
|-0.1%
NEW WELL LICENCES THIS WEEK (last 7 days)
Click here to see all of this week’s new well licences on a map.
|Licensee
|Licences
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|10
|Yangarra Resources Ltd.
|7
|Surge Energy Inc.
|7
|Karve Energy Inc.
|6
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|6
|Bonavista Energy Corporation
|5
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|4
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|3
|Response Energy Corporation
|2
|Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
|2
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|2
|Peyto Oils Ltd.
|2
|Headwater Exploration Inc.
|2
|Buffalo Mission Energy Corp.
|2
|Vesta Energy Ltd.
|2
|Tundra Oil & Gas Limited
|2
|Artis Exploration Ltd.
|1
|TAQA North Ltd.
|1
|Torxen Resources Ltd.
|1
|Anova Resources Inc.
|1
|68
