Yangarra announces closing of bought deal financing

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters with ATB Capital Markets Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets as co-lead underwriters, and including Raymond James Ltd., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters“).

The proceeds from Offering will be used by Yangarra to incur CDE expenses on Yangarra’s existing Canadian properties prior to December 31, 2023, and Yangarra will renounce qualifying expenditures (“Qualifying CDE Expenditures“) to purchasers of the FT Shares on or before December 31, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the common shares in any jurisdiction, including the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption therefrom, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The common shares being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person, absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption therefrom.