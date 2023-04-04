Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers opens the market

TORONTO – Lisa Baiton , President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), Craig Bryksa , Chair, CAPP, Jeff Tonken , Vice Chair, CAPP, and other CAPP Members along with Brad Wells , Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets and his team joined David Chelich , Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the inaugural BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium.

The annual conference provides a key forum for the energy industry to connect with the investment community. The conference facilitates investment and discussion on corporate strategies and industry performance and trends. Conference delegates include buy-side institutional portfolio and fund managers and leaders from Canada’s largest upstream oil and gas producers, energy royalty companies, energy services providers and energy infrastructure companies.