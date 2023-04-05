Stack’s AI based platform is a game changer – Join us for a demo with current users from Tourmaline and Cardinal

Join us on April 13, 2023 from 9:00 to 10:30 am for an early morning session and see a demo of StackDX.

StackDX and PetroNinja are products of Stack Technologies Ltd., one of the fastest growing local energy technology companies. Stack is focused on modernizing back office JV, land, well and asset management with a focus on automation and saving companies time and money.

Join Lynn Gregory, Kyla Lawson & Lori Doucet from the Stack team as they present Stack’s solutions for JV administration and management. Attendees will also hear from current Stack users – Carmel Javos (Tourmaline) and Matt Copithorne (Cardinal Energy).

Registration is FREE for PJVA, CAPLA, CALEP & EASC members, and only $10 for non-members.

Click the image below to register or reach out to Stack directly.