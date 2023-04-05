Tenaska Marketing Ventures Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Retirement

Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV), the natural gas marketing affiliate of Omaha-based energy company Tenaska, is pleased to announce the promotions of four key executives to further enhance TMV’s customer-centric culture and reputation as a top marketer in the natural gas industry. This new leadership structure will report to Mark Whitt, President of TMV, and is aligned with the retirement of Lori Bruck, Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 31.

Effective April 1, 2023, William (Bill) Geis and Kristen Gould will both become Executive Vice Presidents of Origination, North America, overseeing the company’s strong Origination activities across North America and Chris Forsman and Matthew Millard will both be promoted to Executive Vice President of Trading, overseeing Trading activities for Tenaska’s gas marketing companies.

Lori Bruck joined TMV in 2000 and has held several key leadership roles within TMV over the course of her successful 23-year career with the company. Her vision, leadership and commitment to customer service were instrumental in expanding TMV’s Origination activities and the Origination team, growing the company’s vast network of storage and transportation assets. Bruck has more than 30 years of experience in the natural gas industry.

Bill Geis joined Tenaska in 1994 and has served in a variety of roles and departments over his 29 years with the company. In his previous position within TMV, Geis headed a team of Originators who focused on customers in the Midcontinent, Texas, and Gulf Coast regions of the U.S, including LNG export customers. As Executive Vice President of Origination, North America, Geis will lead the Origination team responsible for the entire U.S. footprint to the East of the Rockies and will oversee TMV’s Customer Solutions & Strategy team.

Kristen Gould joined the company in 2000 and has held various Trading and Origination leadership roles over the course of her more than 20 years at TMV. Gould was instrumental in building TMV’s customer base in Canada and experienced team in Calgary and Vancouver. As Executive Vice President of Origination, North America, Gould will lead the Origination team responsible for all of Canada and the Western U.S. footprint to drive momentum in those regions.

Chris Forsman joined the company in 2001 and has held various leadership roles overseeing Marketing and Trading activities for the Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, including a diverse portfolio of transportation and storage assets. As Executive Vice President of Trading, Forsman will have responsibility over the Trading activities for the upper Midwest, Western U.S., and all Western Canada.

Matt Millard joined the company in 2008 and has held various leadership roles overseeing Marketing and Trading activities for the Midwest, Western U.S. and West Canada, including a diverse portfolio of transportation and storage assets. As Executive Vice President of Trading, Millard will have responsibility over the Trading activities for the Mid-Continent, Texas, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard areas.