Unlock the secrets of the Canadian oil and gas industry with BOE Intel – LIVE LAUNCH!

BOE Intel is officially live! We have shown some of its capability over the last number of weeks, but now it is official. This article will show some of its features. Our goal, and our commitment to you, is to continually add to this product over the coming months and years. Read on and check out some of the screenshots and GIFs below.

What is BOE Intel?

BOE Intel is a subscription-based product that ties in current and historical financial and production data, with industry specific charts and the ability to easily compare across companies. It also uses Petro Ninja’s fast and intuitive mapping capabilities to be able to quickly view well licence and spud data, as well as compare that data across companies with the click of a button. BOE Intel has an archive of corporate information, including quarterly financial reports and corporate investor presentations, all readily available. BOE Intel is a critical tool for understanding the competitive landscape in Western Canadian oil and gas markets, as well as a time saver in that the product is lightning quick and easy to use.

Well activity map featuring AER licence transfers and mineral rights transfers

Find out when land, facilities, wells and pipelines change hands before your competitors, and also find out where! Professional and Enterprise users will have access to our AER transfers and mineral rights transfers mapping tool. Our AER transfers page has been one of our most popular features, and now BOE Intel users will be able to plot those transfers on a map with just a couple of clicks. Our mineral rights tool is a new feature and that will allow users to see land that is changing hands between companies and from land brokers to companies. These features will tie in with our well activity map which will show licences, spuds, wells on production and rig releases over various timeframes and colour coded by company.

Company Intel

We have current and historical data for dozens of public companies, and that data is displayed across a number of our easy to understand charts. Industry specific data includes production by commodity type, operating costs, transportation costs, royalties, G&A costs, netbacks, hedging, net debt, operating cash flow and more. Private companies are also included, although without the same financial reporting detail. We also have years of historical financial documents including financial statements, AIFs and MD&As for all of the publicly traded companies. Additionally users can browse through corporate investor presentations quickly and easily.

Compare Mode

Users can chart and compare companies across all of our different financial and production metrics, with the click of a button. Compare one company against another, or compare ten at once. It’s up to you. You can also compare against industry averages or medians to get a sense for how your company compares against others.

All of our data is exportable for Professional accounts, and a data connection option exists for Enterprise users as well.

Check out some of GIFs below to see some of the functionality of BOE Intel. If you would like to book a demo for you and your company, click here. To go straight to our plans page, click here.