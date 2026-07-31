ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Advantaged portfolio, integration, and structural savings support earnings and cash flow in volatile market

Reported EPS of $3.48, or $3.52 adjusted EPS 1

Highest Upstream production in more than two decades, excluding the Middle East disruptions 2

Record Permian production, consistent with planned 9% CAGR through 2030, exceeding all competitors 3

Fifth Guyana FPSO set sail with production startup on plan for 4Q26, increasing capacity by 250 Kbd

Record second-quarter diesel production 4

Cumulative structural cost savings of $16.3B, more than all other IOCs combined5

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary 2Q26 1Q26 Change vs 1Q26 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change vs YTD 2025 14,525 4,183 +10,342 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 18,708 14,795 +3,913 14,680 8,772 +5,908 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) (non-GAAP) 23,452 14,555 +8,897 3.48 1.00 +2.48 Earnings Per Common Share (U.S. GAAP) ¹ 4.47 3.40 +1.07 3.52 2.09 +1.43 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹ 5.60 3.35 +2.25

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation today announced second-quarter 2026 earnings of $14.5 billion, or $3.48 per share. Adjusted earnings were $14.7 billion, or $3.52 per share. Cash flow from operating activities was $23.6 billion and free cash flow was $17.2 billion. Industry-leading shareholder distributions totaled $9.4 billion, including $4.3 billion of dividends and $5.1 billion of share repurchases.5

“The second quarter was shaped by disruption, but defined by execution,” said Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer. “Markets were supportive, but our performance reflected the strength of the portfolio and operating model we have built over many years.”

“As conditions changed, we moved products where they were needed, optimized assets, and supported customers, leveraging our global integrated portfolio. We delivered strong earnings and cash flow, continued investing in advantaged opportunities, returned cash to shareholders, and strengthened the balance sheet. Importantly, we remain committed to further growing advantaged production to help meet the world’s need for reliable energy.”

“ExxonMobil is not built for one market, one quarter, or one set of conditions. It is built to lead as markets evolve – to turn its advantages into stronger performance and superior long-term returns for shareholders.”

Additional Highlights

Invested $13.0 billion in cash capital expenditures year-to-date, including $13.0 billion of additions to property, plant, and equipment, to grow advantaged assets and high-value products; 2026 planned investments are 20% higher than nearest IOC5

Reached final investment decision for 120KTA ProxximaTM blending expansion in Louisiana

Declared a third-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of common stock at the close of business on August 17, 2026

1 Earnings per share (EPS) figures assume dilution. 2 Middle East disruptions analysis based on exclusion of Middle East country volumes across all periods. 3 Source: Rystad Energy, Permian production outlook between 2025-2030. 4 Second-quarter diesel record based on current asset basis, leveraging internal data available to 2014. 5 Structural cost savings and planned investments compare IOCs’ reported results and outlooks as of July 30, 2026. Shareholder distributions compare IOCs’ reported results or Bloomberg consensus as of July 30, 2026.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT 2Q26 1Q26 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 7,927 5,737 Upstream 13,664 12,158 5,465 (1,262) Energy Products 4,203 2,193 1,131 110 Chemical Products 1,241 566 956 651 Specialty Products 1,607 1,435 (954) (1,053) Corporate and Financing (2,007) (1,557) 14,525 4,183 Total Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 18,708 14,795 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) (non-GAAP) 9,189 6,265 Upstream 15,454 11,880 4,099 2,799 Energy Products 6,898 2,231 1,214 110 Chemical Products 1,324 566 969 651 Specialty Products 1,620 1,435 (791) (1,053) Corporate and Financing (1,844) (1,557) 14,680 8,772 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) (non-GAAP) 23,452 14,555 Volumes 4,514 4,594 Production (koebd) 4,554 4,591 5,698 5,630 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,664 5,436 4,471 5,358 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 9,829 10,040 1,784 1,976 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 3,760 3,940

Year-to-date vs. year-to-date1

Upstream earnings improved as strong reliability contributed to the highest production in more than two decades, excluding the Middle East disruptions, partly offset by higher depreciation. 2

Energy Products earnings strengthened, enabled by structural cost savings and a consistent focus on growing advantaged capacity and optimizing assets and products, partly offset by scheduled maintenance impacts.

Chemical Products earnings improved on North American feed advantage and performance chemical margins; structural cost savings more than offset higher expenses and unfavorable forex.

Specialty Products earnings increased with higher basestock margins and growth in high-value products, despite the Middle East disruptions.

Sequential quarter1

Upstream earnings improved, with record Permian production of more than 1.8 Moebd and the absence of operational disruptions in Kazakhstan, partly offset by the Middle East disruptions.

Energy Products earnings increased on strong U.S. Gulf Coast utilization and record diesel production, partly offset by scheduled maintenance impacts. 3

Chemical Products earnings improved on North American feed advantage and reliability enabled margin capture.

Specialty Products earnings improved with higher basestock margins and strong Middle East response.

1 Comparative earnings commentary applies to both Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) (non-GAAP) financial metrics, unless otherwise indicated. Both metrics share operational drivers but differ by adjusting items as described in the Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) definition on page 4. Adjusting item details for corporate and segment earnings are shown for 2025 and 2026 periods on page 10. 2 Middle East disruptions analysis based on exclusion of Middle East country volumes across all periods. 3 Second-quarter diesel record based on current asset basis, leveraging internal data availability to 2014.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on July 31, 2026. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions, future earnings power, potential addressable markets, or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as lower-emission fuels, hydrogen and ammonia, lithium, direct air capture, ProxximaTM resin systems, carbon materials, low-carbon data centers, and other low carbon and new business plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates, and third parties, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, stable policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total cash capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon and other new investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in integrated Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from operated assets and other methane initiatives, and to meet ExxonMobil’s emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture, transport, and store CO2, produce hydrogen and ammonia, produce lower-emission fuels, produce lithium, produce ProxximaTM resin systems, produce carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; maintenance and turnaround activity; drilling and improvement programs; product sales levels and mix; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes or imbalances in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices, differentials, margins, and volume/mix for our products; changes in any part of the world in laws, taxes, or regulations including extraterritorial environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits, licenses, and certifications; developments or changes in government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities and derivative positions, including timing effects, on our margins and results each quarter; changes in interest and exchange rates; actions of co-venturers or partners, competitors and commercial counterparties, including suppliers and customers; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance and optimization, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources, the success of new unconventional and AI-enhanced technologies, and the ability of new technologies to improve drilling performance and recovery relative to competitors; the level, outcome, and timing of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves and resources; timely completion of development and other construction projects and commencement of start-up operations, including reliance on third-party suppliers and service providers; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; government actions in pursuit of national energy and security policies or priorities affecting our business; war, civil unrest, armed hostilities, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances, including disruption of land or sea transportation routes or distribution or shipping channels; expropriations, seizures, or capacity, insurance, export, import or shipping limitations imposed directly or indirectly by governments or laws; changes in market, national or regional tariffs or disruption, realignment or breaking of current or historical trade or military alliances or global trade and supply chain networks; escalating geopolitical volatility, including regime changes; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies without impairing our competitive positioning; unforeseen technical or operating disruptions or difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2025 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil’s 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on ExxonMobil’s Global Outlook (Outlook) research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. Current trends for policy stringency and deployment of lower-emission solutions are not yet on a pathway to achieve net-zero by 2050. As such, the Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and ExxonMobil’s business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by ExxonMobil or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of stable and supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the corporate planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set and public policy support, and focused on returns.

Frequently Used Terms and non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (non-GAAP) • Earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events and estimated timing effects, both favorable and unfavorable. Identified items typically contribute to an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Estimated timing effects excluded from Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) are primarily related to unsettled derivatives which are required to be marked to current period-end prices (mark-to-market), where the associated physical shipments are not reflected in earnings until the physical transaction is complete. Estimated timing effects also include estimated recognition differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting). Impacts are expected to unwind in subsequent periods. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes these views provide investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provide investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) are not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to each of corporate earnings and segment earnings are shown for 2025 and 2026 periods on page 10. Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share amounts are shown on page 1 and on page 9, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (non-GAAP) • Net cash provided by operating activities less changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities as operational working capital, excluding cash and debt can vary quarter-to-quarter due to volatility and changing needs of the corporation. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2025 and 2026 periods is shown on page 7.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) • Sum of net cash provided by operating activities, net cash flow used in investing activities excluding cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions, and inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects from financing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2025 and 2026 periods is shown on page 7.

Cash capital expenditures (Cash Capex) (non-GAAP) • Sum of Additions to property, plant and equipment; additional investments and advances; and other investing activities including collection of advances; reduced by inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects, each from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, and for 2026+ excludes advances and collections not related to capital expenditures or equity investments, for example, supply and marketing related advances and associated collections. The company believes it is a useful measure for investors to understand the cash impact of investments in the business, which is in line with industry practice. A breakdown of cash capex is shown on page 8.

Structural cost savings (structural cost reductions, structural savings, structural cost improvements, cost discipline) • Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-saving measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $16.3 billion, which included an additional $1.2 billion in the first six months of 2026. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market drivers, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations, mergers and acquisitions, new business venture development, and early-stage projects. Structural Cost Savings from new operations, mergers and acquisitions, and new business venture developments are included in the cumulative Structural Cost Savings. Estimates of cumulative annual Structural Cost Savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management’s oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation’s efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management. A breakdown of structural cost savings is shown on page 8.

Resources, resource base, and recoverable resources • Along with similar terms, refer to the total remaining estimated quantities of oil and natural gas that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The resource base includes quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term “resource base” or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as “probable” or “possible” reserves. The term “in-place” refers to those quantities of oil and natural gas estimated to be contained in known accumulations and includes recoverable and unrecoverable amounts. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) • Represents the consistent rate at which an investment or business result would have grown had the investment or business result compounded at the same rate each year. When applied to forecasted results, it represents the forecasted rate an investment or business result is expected to grow given the investment or business result compound at the same rate each year as calculated at the end of the forecasted period.

Advantaged projects • Capital projects and programs of work that contribute to Energy, Chemical, and/or Specialty Products segments that drive integration of segments/businesses, increase yield of higher value products, or deliver higher-than-average returns.

Performance products (performance chemicals, performance lubricants) • Refers to products that provide differentiated performance for multiple applications through enhanced properties versus commodity alternatives and bring significant additional value to customers and end-users.

High-value products • Includes performance products and lower-emissions fuels.

Project • The term “project” can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by ExxonMobil or its affiliates. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of stable and supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. We may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression..

IOCs • Unless stated otherwise, IOCs include each of BP, Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Shareholder distributions • The Corporation’s distributions of cash to shareholders in the form of both dividends and share purchases. Shares are acquired to reduce shares outstanding and to offset shares or units settled in shares issued in conjunction with company benefit plans and programs.

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