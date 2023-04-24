A&D overview – See the top acquirors over the last 3 months – 2,693 wells, 362 facilities and 661 pipelines acquired

Many A&D transactions occur without many people being aware of them. Often they are small, maybe a few well licenses being transferred or some pipelines/facilities, and those can go unnoticed as a result. While small, sometimes these transactions can give us clues into what operators are thinking in a certain area, whether they might be looking to move in or move out. Our AER Transfers page has given readers a taste of the amount of licences being transferred on a daily basis, and through BOE Intel we have given our users the ability to map all of those transactions with a single click.

BOE Intel has also given us the ability to aggregate and export all of that data, and that’s what we have done here. The table below shows the largest acquirors and disposers over the last 3 months in Alberta, based on the AER licence transfer date. We have only included those AER applications that are Pending or Approved for this data. While we also have this data for mineral rights transfers, that has not been included as part of this analysis. A few of these were larger deals that we have previously highlighted in article form, and in some cases we were the first ones to bring these transactions to our reader’s attention:

Jan 27, 2023 – HWN Energy acquires assets from Bonavista Energy – 470 wells, 68 facilities, 191 pipelines | BOE Report

Feb 3, 2023 – The HWN Energy acquisition spree continues – set to acquire 642 wells, 145 facilities, 168 pipelines from Whitecap Resources | BOE Report

April 3, 2023 – BOE Intel – Vermilion acquiring assets from Notine Holdings Inc. – 126 wells, 15 facilities and 27 pipelines | BOE Report

March 6, 2023 – Storm Development Corp. acquiring assets from ARC Resources – a use case for BOE Intel | BOE Report

If you are interested in having access to this data yourself, and would like to plot some of these transactions on a map, then BOE Intel is just a step away. Reach out here for a demo for you and your company.

LAST 3 MONTHS – AER LICENCE TRANSFERS – TOP BUYERS*

*based on AER licence transfer date, sorted by wells

LAST 3 MONTHS – AER LICENCE TRANSFERS – TOP SELLERS*

*based on AER licence transfer date, sorted by wells

We have already shown the HWN Energy AER licence transfers in previous articles, but using our BOE Intel software it would look something like this: