XI Technologies: Alberta Gas Processing – A Summary

Alberta Gas Processing – A Summary

Who Controls Gas Processing Capacity in Alberta?

In the province of Alberta, there are approximately 500 active gas processing plants, 12 fractionation plants, and six straddle plants. The density of these facilities is shown on the map below (left) as provided by the Alberta Energy Regulator. The map on the right shows the plant locations.

Figure 1 – Gas Plant Density in Alberta Figure 2 – Gas Plant Locations in Alberta

The total gas production in Western Canada is just under 21 Billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with approximately 7.4 Bcf/d coming from British Columbia and 13 Bcf/d from Alberta.

What does that production look like from Alberta’s midstream plant processing perspective? If we look at the sales gas capacity of all gas plants in Alberta, excluding straddle plants, the total capacity is 25.5 Bcf/d.

Alberta has almost double the gas processing capacity we currently need.

How does that capacity break down from a regional perspective?

Figure 3 – Total Sales Capacity by Region

Central Alberta, Southeastern Alberta, and Grande Prairie account for 85% of the available processing capacity in Alberta. Receipts from these same plants are just over 13 Bcf/d. Breaking this down by region shows the following:

Figure 4 – Total Receipts by Region

Central Alberta, Southeastern Alberta, and Grande Prairie also account for the majority of receipts, with 85% of the receipts in Alberta. The breakdown is consistent with the sales capacity breakdown, showing consistent regional utilization percentages across the province.

If we break down receipts by operator and working interest share, the top 25 operators in Alberta are:

Figure 5 – Top 25 Working Interest Receipts showing Midstream (underlined) and Producers

The top 25 Operators account for 85% of receipt production in Alberta. Within the top 25 corporations, midstream companies represent 42% of the total, with producing companies holding the remaining 58%.

Figure 6 – Working Interest Receipt Percentage by Company Type

