Advantage announces first quarter 2023 financial and operating results

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “demonstrate”, “expect”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage’s position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation’s anticipated annual liquids production growth in 2023; the Corporation’s focus on growing AFF per share through organic growth and share repurchases; the Corporation’s net debt target range; the Corporation’s anticipated annual production growth and annual spending; the Corporation’s plan to return all free cash flow to shareholders via share buybacks; the Corporation’s 2023 capital guidance; that the focus of the Corporation’s development activities during the remainder of 2023 will focus on oil-weighted growth which delivers outsized adjusted funds flow growth per unit of production growth; the Corporation’s planned 14-day turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant and the anticipated timing and effects thereof; the Corporation’s anticipated 2023 average production; and the Corporation’s expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Advantage’s actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage’s control, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, market and business conditions; industry conditions, including as a result of demand and supply effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations; changes in tax laws, royalty regimes and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; Advantage’s success at acquisition, exploitation and development of reserves; unexpected drilling results; changes in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, net capital expenditures, reserves or reserves estimates and debt service requirements; the occurrence of unexpected events involved in the exploration for, and the operation and development of, oil and gas properties, including hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production and processing facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; changes or fluctuations in production levels; delays in anticipated timing of drilling and completion of wells; individual well productivity; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; credit risk; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; our ability to comply with current and future environmental or other laws; stock market volatility and market valuations; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; ability to obtain required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the risk that the Corporation’s annual liquids production growth in 2023 may be less than anticipated; the risk that the Corporation may not grow its AFF per share through organic growth and share repurchases; the risk that the Corporation may not meet its net debt target range; the risk that the Corporation’s annual spending may be greater than anticipated; the risk that all of the Corporation’s free cash flow may not be returned to its shareholders via share buybacks; the risk that the Corporation’s focus on oil-weighted growth may not deliver outsized adjusted funds flow growth per unit of production growth; the risk that the Corporation’s planned turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant may last longer and have a greater impact on production than anticipated; the risk that the Corporation’s 2023 average production may be less than anticipated; the risk that the Corporation may not have sufficient financial resources to purchase its shares pursuant to its share buyback program in the future; and the risk that the Corporation may not deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com (“SEDAR”) and www.advantageog.com. Readers are also referred to risk factors described in other documents Advantage files with Canadian securities authorities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the impact and duration thereof that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) the supply chain including the Corporation’s ability to obtain the equipment and services it requires, and (iii) the Corporation’s ability to produce, transport and/or sell its crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; the Corporation’s current and future hedging program; future exchange rates; royalty rates; future operating costs; future transportation costs and availability of product transportation capacity; availability of skilled labor; availability of drilling and related equipment; timing and amount of net capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the price of crude oil and natural gas; the number of new wells required to achieve the budget objectives; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation’s conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that the Corporation will have the ability to develop the Corporation’s properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that the Corporation will have sufficient financial resources to purchase its shares pursuant to its share buyback program in the future; and the estimates of the Corporation’s production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

The future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation’s common shares pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to acquire common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the share buyback program will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance of the number of common shares of the Corporation that the Corporation will acquire pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, in the future.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information above and in its continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Advantage’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Advantage’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Advantage will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation’s potential financial position, including, but not limited to, the Corporation’s net debt target range; the Corporation’s anticipated annual spending; the Corporation’s plan to return all free cash flow to shareholders via share buybacks; the Corporation’s 2023 capital guidance; and that the Corporation’s focus on oil-weighted growth will deliver outsized adjusted funds flow growth per unit of production growth; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation’s potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mcfe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Boe and mcfe conversion ratios have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to one barrel of oil. A boe and mcfe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to short-term production rates, such as IP30, and increases in IP30 rates over time, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates, and historical increases in such rates, are not determinative of the rates at which such wells or future wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance rates of future wells or of ultimate recovery. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate or future production of Advantage.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage’s ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation’s operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended March 31 ($000) 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 105,955 109,157 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 453 451 Changes in non-cash working capital (9,575) (730) Adjusted funds flow 96,833 108,878



Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended March 31 ($000) 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities 85,590 76,983 Changes in non-cash working capital 31,110 9,026 Project funding received – 5 Net capital expenditures 116,700 86,014



Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended March 31 ($000) 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 105,955 109,157 Cash used in investing activities (85,590) (76,983) Changes in non-cash working capital (40,685) (9,756) Expenditures on decommissioning liability 453 451 Project funding received – (5) Free cash flow (19,867) 22,864



Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of sales revenue and realized gains (losses) on derivatives, processing and other income, net sales of purchased natural gas, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:

Three months ended March 31 ($000) 2023 2022 Natural gas and liquids sales 145,999 177,569 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives 18,025 (10,443) Processing and other income 1,820 1,438 Net sales of purchased natural gas – 70 Royalty expense (16,702) (16,297) Operating expense (18,003) (13,293) Transportation expense (22,647) (20,753) Operating netback 108,492 118,291



Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended March 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 96,833 108,878 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 167,311 190,829 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.58 0.57



Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation’s adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended March 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 96,833 108,878 Total production (boe/d) 58,144 52,946 Days in period 90 90 Total production (000 boe) 5,233 4,765 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 18.50 22.85



Operating netback per BOE

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of the operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended March 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 Operating netback 108,492 118,291 Total production (boe/d) 58,144 52,946 Days in period 90 90 Total production (000 boe) 5,233 4,765 Operating netback per BOE ($/boe) 20.73 24.81



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.

Three months ended March 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 Net capital expenditures 116,700 86,014 Adjusted funds flow 96,833 108,878 Payout ratio 1.2 0.8



Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

($000, except as otherwise indicated) March 31 2023 March 31 2022 Net Debt 195,523 136,673 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters) 504,745 289,724 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.4 0.5



Capital Management Measures

Working Capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation’s short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation’s energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Effective March 31, 2023, the Corporation reclassified deferred share units which were previously included in trade and other accrued liabilities, to provisions and other liabilities. Management determined that by reclassifying the deferred share units to provisions and other liabilities, users can better determine the Corporation’s short-term operating requirements. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification.

A summary of working capital as at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:

March 31 2023 December 31 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 10,946 48,940 Trade and other receivables 56,739 92,816 Prepaid expenses and deposits 7,929 14,613 Trade and other accrued liabilities (88,063) (84,805) Working capital surplus (deficit) (12,449) 71,564



Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation’s liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of deferred share units in trade and other accrued liabilities which affects net debt.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:

March 31 2023 December 31 2022 Bank indebtedness (non-current) 167,260 177,200 Unsecured debentures 15,814 15,700 Working capital (surplus) deficit 12,449 (71,564) Net debt 195,523 121,336



Supplementary Financial Measures

Average Realized Prices

The Corporation discloses multiple average realized prices within the MD&A (see “Commodity Prices and Marketing”). The determination of these prices are as follows:

“Natural gas excluding derivatives” is comprised of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s natural gas production.

“Natural gas including derivatives” is comprised of natural gas sales, including realized gains (losses) on natural gas derivatives, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s natural gas production.

“Crude Oil” is comprised of crude oil sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil production.

“Condensate” is comprised of condensate sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s condensate production.

“NGLs” is comprised of NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s NGLs production.

“Total liquids excluding derivatives” is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

“Total liquids including derivatives” is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, including realized gains (losses) on crude oil derivatives as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

Dollars per BOE figures

Throughout the MD&A, the Corporation presents certain financial figures, in accordance with IFRS, stated in dollars per boe. These figures are determined by dividing the applicable financial figure as prescribed under IFfS by the Corporation’s total production for the respective period. Below is a list of figures which have been presented in the MD&A in $ per boe:

Cash finance expense per boe

Depreciation expense per boe

Finance expense per boe

General and administrative expense per boe

Natural gas and liquids sales per boe

Operating expense per boe

Realized gains (losses) on derivatives per boe

Royalty expense per boe

Net sales of purchased natural gas per boe

Processing and other income per boe

Share-based compensation expense per boe

Transportation expense per boe

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below: