Canada’s weekly rig count down 2 to 115

Canada averaged 115 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 47% are drilling for natural gas, 38% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 19% in BC, 2% in Saskatchewan, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

