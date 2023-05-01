MEG Energy reports 2023 director election voting results

Election of Directors
Each of the nine (9) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2023, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Gary A. Bosgoed
|
162,624,279
|
99.78
|
350,532
|
0.22
|
Ian D. Bruce
|
161,717,440
|
99.23
|
1,257,371
|
0.77
|
Derek W. Evans
|
162,679,159
|
99.82
|
295,832
|
0.18
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
161,524,455
|
99.11
|
1,450,356
|
0.89
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
162,590,511
|
99.76
|
384,300
|
0.24
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
162,608,448
|
99.78
|
366,363
|
0.22
|
Jeffrey J. McCaig
|
161,014,868
|
98.80
|
1,959,943
|
1.20
|
James D. McFarland
|
162,274,539
|
99.57
|
700,272
|
0.43
|
Diana J. McQueen
|
160,639,721
|
98.57
|
2,335,090
|
1.43
Appointment of Auditor
An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
166,984,355
|
99.51
|
825,281
|
0.49
Continuation of Corporation’s Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
An ordinary resolution was passed ratifying the continuation of the Corporation’s amended and restated shareholder rights plan. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
158,426,809
|
97.21
|
4,548,002
|
2.79
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
155,995,384
|
95.72
|
6,979,427
|
4.28
Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG).
Learn more at www.megenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com
Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c5164.html