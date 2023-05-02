New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 1
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Apr. 28
|Contract Field Operator
|TAQA North Ltd
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 28
|Junior Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 28
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 27
|Warehouse Support & Customer Service Representative
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 27
|Plant Operator – Grande Prairie, AB
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 27
|Field Operator (7/7 or 14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Apr. 27
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Apr. 26
|Maintenance Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Apr. 26
|Sour Compressor Station Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 26
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Strathmore
|Apr. 26
|Expeditor
|Roska DBO
|Calgary