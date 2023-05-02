BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 1 Field Operator Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Apr. 28 Contract Field Operator TAQA North Ltd Grande Prairie
Apr. 28 Junior Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 28 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 27 Warehouse Support & Customer Service Representative Roska DBO Fort St. John
Apr. 27 Plant Operator – Grande Prairie, AB Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 27 Field Operator (7/7 or 14/14 camp) Roska DBO Tumbler Ridge
Apr. 27 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Apr. 26 Maintenance Administrator Roska DBO Fort St John
Apr. 26 Sour Compressor Station Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Apr. 26 Field Operator Roska DBO Strathmore
Apr. 26 Expeditor Roska DBO Calgary