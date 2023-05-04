Enbridge Inc. announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2023.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Votes For Votes Against # % # % Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar 1,092,093,753 97.13 % 32,306,445 2.87 % Gaurdie E. Banister 1,101,302,262 97.94 % 23,107,585 2.06 % Pamela L. Carter 991,212,800 88.15 % 133,197,349 11.85 % Susan M. Cunningham 1,003,808,338 89.27 % 120,602,209 10.73 % Gregory L. Ebel 1,086,511,838 96.63 % 37,898,712 3.37 % Jason B. Few 1,100,272,840 97.85 % 24,137,661 2.15 % Teresa S. Madden 1,095,319,865 97.41 % 29,089,940 2.59 % Stephen S. Poloz 1,098,524,019 97.70 % 25,886,530 2.30 % S. Jane Rowe 1,094,988,525 97.38 % 29,421,823 2.62 % Dan C. Tutcher 1,097,307,202 97.59 % 27,103,311 2.41 % Steven W. Williams 1,071,333,442 95.28 % 53,075,437 4.72 %