Enerplus announces voting results from the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 14, 2023 (the “Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following eight nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Hilary A. Foulkes 103,982,834 96.66 % 3,596,204 3.34 % Sherri A. Brillon 106,367,554 98.87 % 1,211,484 1.13 % Judith D. Buie 106,028,934 98.56 % 1,550,104 1.44 % Karen E. Clarke-Whistler 104,234,465 96.89 % 3,344,573 3.11 % Ian C. Dundas 106,838,922 99.31 % 740,116 0.69 % Mark. A. Houser 106,126,414 98.65 % 1,452,624 1.35 % Jeffrey W. Sheets 106,296,078 98.81 % 1,282,960 1.19 % Sheldon B. Steeves 105,653,736 98.21 % 1,925,302 1.79 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 135,573,663 97.36 % 3,682,308 2.64 %

3. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards Under the Share Award Incentive Plan

Shareholders voted to approve the ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated Share Awards under the Share Award Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 98,270,066 91.35 % 9,308,970 8.65 %

4. Approval of the Non-binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus’ approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 104,854,632 97.47 % 2,724,402 2.53 %

For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462.

