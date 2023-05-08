Alberta wildfire impact on Canadian energy companies

Alberta on Saturday declared a provincial state of emergency after tens of thousands of Albertans were forced to evacuate their homes due to wildfires.

Following are the energy companies whose operations have been impacted due to wildfires.

Vermilion Energy said it had temporarily shut in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production and that it was assessing the risk to its operations.

“Our assessment to date indicates minimal damage to our key infrastructure,” Vermilion said.

Paramount said its operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions were impacted by the wildfires in those areas.

It added that about 50,000 boepd of production has been temporarily curtailed since the evening of May 5.

Kiwetinohk said it had safely shut in the majority of its Placid operations in response to downstream third-party interruptions that are in proximity to the Alberta wildfires.