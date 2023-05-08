Tourmaline provides wildfire update

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (“Tourmaline” or the “Company”) provides an update on operations impacted by Alberta wildfires.

Tourmaline staff and families have been safely evacuated from certain operated facilities and homes in the greater Edson area. The Company evacuated and shut down nine South and West Deep Basin gas processing facilities between the afternoon of Friday, May 5 and the afternoon of Saturday, May 6 as nearby fires expanded and new wildfires rapidly emerged.

Tourmaline is not aware of any damage to those facilities to date, and access to the sites is currently prohibited.

Tourmaline will quantify the timeline for production resumption at the 9 sites and the total production impact on Q2 in subsequent updates.

Tourmaline is extremely thankful for the efforts of all personnel engaged in fighting these dangerous fires and hopes all remain safe.