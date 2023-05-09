New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 8 Contract Operator- Kindersley Teine Energy Ltd. Kindersley
May. 4 Gas Plant Operator with Amine Experience (14/14 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
May. 3 Estimator Strike Group Crossfield
May. 3 Safety Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
May. 2 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
May. 2 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
May. 2 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Saskatoon
May. 2 Junior Production Engineer Hitic Energy Ltd. Calgary