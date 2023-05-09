New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 8
|Contract Operator- Kindersley
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Kindersley
|May. 4
|Gas Plant Operator with Amine Experience (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|May. 3
|Estimator
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|May. 3
|Safety Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|May. 2
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|May. 2
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|May. 2
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|May. 2
|Junior Production Engineer
|Hitic Energy Ltd.
|Calgary