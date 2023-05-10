Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. reports voting results of annual general meeting of shareholders

The following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 21, 2023, were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack’s articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) John Rooney 226,956,420 (99.3 %) Caralyn Bennett 227,492,252 (99.5 %) Jeffrey Boyce 224,435,483 (98.1 %) Kathleen Hogenson 227,410,769 (99.4 %) John Leach 227,423,610 (99.5 %) Brian Schmidt 227,565,977 (99.5 %) Marnie Smith 226,467,568 (99.0 %) Robert Spitzer 220,133,083 (96.3 %)

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 225,751,935 (97.2 %)

A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.