Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of directors

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 36,521,038 99.697 111,103 0.303 Linda A. Dietsche 36,521,038 99.697 111,103 0.303 Geoffrey C. Merritt 36,580,933 99.860 51,208 0.140 Ryan A. Shay 36,579,933 99.857 52,208 0.143 Steven L. Spence 36,580,933 99.860 51,208 0.140



Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta.

