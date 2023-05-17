Razor Energy Corp. provides Alberta wildfire update and production impact

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) advises that, as a result of recent developments in the status of the Alberta wildfires, it has shut-in its operated and non-operated production in Kaybob and Swan Hills. The production impact is approximately 2,500 boe/d between the two areas. At this time it is unknown when this production will resume. Razor is not aware of any significant damage to the Company’s assets.

Razor continues to work with local officials, regulators, and industry partners to ensure everyone’s safety in the area. The Company will provide another update to this evolving situation when appropriate.

Razor thanks its staff, industry partners, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

For additional information please contact: