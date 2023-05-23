Kelt restarts production in British Columbia previously impacted by wildfires

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the wildfire situation in northeastern British Columbia in the vicinity of Fort St. John. As previously reported, Kelt had safely evacuated all of its personnel in its operating region at Oak, which is approximately 35 kilometres from Fort St. John. As a result, the Company had temporarily shut-in approximately 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (77% gas) since the evening of May 15, 2023. The Company has re-started its production at Oak and is not aware of any damage or loss to infrastructure.

Kelt thanks its field staff, midstream partners and all the first responders and fire authorities for their swift and professional response to this situation which has impacted local communities all across British Columbia and Alberta.

