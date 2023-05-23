New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 23
|Production Accounting Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|May. 19
|HR Associate, Field Operations & Trades
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 19
|Senior Geologist
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|May. 19
|Joint Venture Accountant – Operated
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|May. 18
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 18
|Industrial Mechanic
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Kindersley
|May. 17
|Local Sour Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie